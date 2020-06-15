Consumer confidence has fallen sharply and now sits at levels not seen since the low point of the global financial crisis in 2009, according to the Westpac McDermott-Miller survey for the June quarter.

However, with Covid-19 pushing the economy into a deep recession a bigger drop had been expected, said Westpac senior economist Satish Ranchhod.

"While economic confidence is at low levels, we were actually braced for a much larger drop," he said.

"Compared to previous large downturns, like the recessions in the 1990s or the Global Financial Crisis, the fall in confidence this time has been moderate so far. That's likely to reflect New Zealand's success in limiting the spread of the virus and the earlier than anticipated easing in lockdown restrictions."

The Westpac McDermott-Miller Consumer Confidence Index fell 7 points in June, taking it to 97.2. That is the lowest consumer confidence has been since 2009.

"Confidence has fallen 12.7 points over the past two quarters, reflecting the considerable impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on New Zealand," said Imogen Rendall, Market Research Director of McDermott Miller Limited.

The survey was conducted over 1-10 June 2020, with a sample size of 1,556. An index number over 100 indicates that optimists outnumber pessimists. The margin of error of the survey is 2.5 per cent.

The loss of confidence was particularly marked amongst older consumers and those on higher incomes. Only the 18-29 age group remains optimistic, with little loss in confidence since the last quarter," noted Rendall.

The number of people who expect good economic conditions over the coming 12 months falling to its lowest level in eight years.

Most households were more optimistic about the outlook for their own finances than they are about the economy more generally.

"In fact, most households we spoke to think that their own financial position will improve

over the coming year, Ranchhod said.

Satish Ranchhod, senior economist at Westpac Bank. New Zealand Herald Photograph by Doug Sherring NZH

"We'll be watching if that optimism is sustained over the coming months, as it could have important implications for spending and activity through the back half of the year."



The relative resilience in consumer confidence was a positive sign for activity through the back half of the year, he said.

"It adds to a range of other indications that the economic fallout from Covid may not be quite as severe as we first feared. That said, we are still expecting a severe recession and a big increase in unemployment, so it is possible that consumer confidence will

fall further next quarter."

The number of households who think now is a good time to purchase a major household item has fell to its lowest level in more than a decade.

However there was a pickup in spending on household furnishings and other durable

items.

"Some of that was likely due to pent up demand after the lockdown, Ranchhod said. "This weakness in spending appetites points to the risk of renewed weakness in parts of

the retail sector."