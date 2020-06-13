Like many businesses, Vocus Group had nearly all of its staff working from home during the level 4 and level 3 lockdowns.

And now, like many, it's trying to feel the best way forward - a new way of working that will capture the productivity benefits that many found working from home, but also retain the networking benefits of working in an office.

Sure, you can hit Zoom or teams, but workplace creativity is often incidental.

"Our biggest challenge is how to maintain the water-cooler conversations and the dynamics that happen in a business from walking around the office," said Vocus Group director Mark Callander.

To help plot the immediate future, Vocus NZ surveyed its 600 staff.

Callander freely admits he was a bit shocked when only 5 per cent said they wanted to return to the office fulltime.

JB HiFi is another that says working from home will now be a permanent part of the mix for head office and admin staff.

AUT Professor of Human Resource Management Jarrod Haar sees the new, post-Covid flexibility as being a tipping point for a number of companies to embrace the four-day work week championed by Andrew Barnes - which could, in turn, dovetail nicely with the Government's efforts to boost domestic tourism.

However, Haar also told the Herald that, for many businesses, the ultimate aim of a better work/life balance could be better achieved with more general flexibility over where people worked, and when. Remote working had proved more productive than most employers thought, and remote working tools had proved their worth over level 4 and level 3.

Callander says the rapid transition to working from home in March was eased by a programme, initiated shortly before, which piloted giving all call centre staff work-from-home capability.

And it was also able to keep its helpdesk operations running smoothly because of a longtime policy of NZ-based service, Callander says. Rivals Vodafone NZ and Spark both had helpdesk operations temporarily overloaded in the early stages of the outbreak after offshore partners in India and the Philippines respectively had their operations disrupted by government-mandated lockdowns.

Vocus will formally launch its WorkAnywhere initiative for staff over the coming months.

Like similar moves elsewhere, there would be potential savings in areas from commuting to office space, but Callander says there are also costs.

"We have invested more than $500,000 in new equipment to facilitate working from home," he says.