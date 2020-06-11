The New Zealand share market has fallen more than 3 per cent in early trading after Wall Street dropped overnight on recovery-related jitters.

The benchmark S&P/NZX50 index was down 3.48 per cent to 10,767 points as of 10.25am.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 6.9 per cent at 8am in Wellington, the S&P 500 was down 5.9 per cent and the Nasdaq had fallen 5.3 per cent.

"I'm calling it 'announcement anxiety' from the earlier-in-the-week announcements," said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research in New York.

Stovall pointed to news the US fell into recession in February, the fact the US Federal Reserve will keep rates at nearly zero until 2022, "implying the recovery will be weaker than anticipated," and the fact the number of covid-19 cases in the US is picking up.

"In all, I think the market was looking for a reason to digest recent gains, and it found three," he said.

Both President Donald Trump and White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow sought to reassure investors.

Trump tweeted "The Federal Reserve is wrong so often. I see the numbers also, and do MUCH better than they do. We will have a very good Third Quarter, a great Fourth Quarter, and one of our best ever years in 2021."

For his part, Kudlow told CNBC the US economy appears to have reached its lowest point due to the coronavirus.

"We still have a lot of hardship, and we have a lot of heartbreak in many areas. The numbers are still way too high on the unemployment and so forth," Kudlow said on The Exchange. "But it looks like we've hit a turning point."

Kiwibank dealer Mike Shirley said the lift in Covid-19 cases was raising fears of a second wave of infections but the "overarching theme was concerns around the real economies of the world," highlighted by yesterday's forecasts from the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development.

The kiwi dollar also didn't come through unscathed and was trading at 64.27 US cents at 8am in Wellington from 64.92 cents at 5pm yesterday.

ANZ Bank strategist David Croy said it was likely "some hot air is just being released" and the overall tone of Fed chair Jerome Powell's commentary and the Fed's stance should support risk.

"They have reaffirmed that the fed funds rate will stay at zero, committed to maintaining bond purchases at 'at least the current pace' and are open minded to yield curve control."

Today, investors will be watching for the BNZ performance of manufacturing index for May for any steer on whether things picked up after the economy came out of lockdown.

The index was at 26.1 in April in seasonally adjusted terms. A reading below 50 indicates manufacturing was contracting.

- BusinessDesk