COMMENT:

Logistics has proven itself to be a resilient sector over the past few years, flying in the face of recessionary impacts; through the Christchurch and Kaikoura earthquakes, and now Covid-19.

Mainfreight is one of

Mainfreight profile

Returns

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

What's bred Mainfreight's success?

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Coming up