The S&P/NZX 50 Index is back in positive territory after strong US employment data on Friday and the announcement of further easing of local Covid-19 restrictions stoked investor optimism about the pandemic recovery.

The benchmark index rose 352.50 points, or 3.2 per cent, to 11,524.16. It is now 0.1 per cent higher than it started the year.

Within the index, 45 stocks rose, three fell, and two were unchanged. Turnover was $147.3 million with trading somewhat subdued with the Australian market closed for the Queen's Birthday holiday.

Stronger-than-expected US jobs data buoyed stocks on Wall Street on Friday, setting a strong tone for Asian equities markets.

Peter McIntyre, an investment adviser at Craigs Investment Partners, said the US jobs numbers "set the market alight", fuelling a recovery already supported by low interest rates and central government support.

"It is just unreal, how the market has recovered so quickly," he said. "It has taken every little bit of news the economy has opened with glee and risen accordingly."

Prime Minster Jacinda Ardern today said the few remaining Covid-19 restrictions would be lifted tonight - two days earlier than many commentators had predicted.

McIntyre said the most beat-up companies took centre stage on the market today.

Kathmandu Holdings led the market higher, up 11.5 per cent at $1.36, with 9 million shares traded. The retailer is expected to benefit from the lifting of restrictions on its retail stores.

Air New Zealand rose 9.2 per cent to $1.79. McIntyre said investors had confidence in the carrier's 800-day plan, despite capacity not being expected to recover during that time.

"Markets like certainty and I think they like the certainty that Air New Zealand will still be here in 800 days," he said.

Auckland International Airport increased 3.6 per cent to $7.21.

Metlifecare climbed 6.5 per cent to $4.62 after issuing a notice of meeting where it will ask shareholders to back its litigation against buyout suitor EQT. The retirement village operator today said underlying profit remains on track to be about $88m in the 12 months ending June 30, compared to $90.5m a year earlier.

Oceania Healthcare rose 8.4 per cent to $1.03, Arvida Group increased 5.8 per cent to $1.45 and Summerset Group was up 4.8 per cent at $6.75.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare gained 6.8 per cent at $30, despite a stronger kiwi dollar trimming the value of its export receipts. A2 Milk Company rose 4.2 per cent to $19.80.

Chorus posted the day's biggest decline, falling 1.8 per cent to $7.81. Only two other top-50 stocks fell, Pushpay down 0.3 per cent at $7.04 and Port of Tauranga down 0.3 per cent at $7.30.

Outside the benchmark index, The Warehouse Group rose 4.2 per cent to $2.24. The retail group today said it was seeing strong trading due to pent up demand but did not expect it to last as job losses are expected to mount. Nine stores will be closed and the retailer plans to lay off up to a thousand staff.

McIntyre said the retailer's update provided a dose of reality to the jubilant trading, which he said had run ahead of the recovery.

"They are concerned about unemployment levels and the general state of the economy which the share market is showing no real correlation to at the moment," he said.