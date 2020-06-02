NZME and the NZ Herald are on top of the world - again - after sweeping aside local, Australian and Asian competitors to win Best National/Global Media Brand in Asia and the Pacific.

For the second year running, the NZ Herald's parent company has scooped the top Asia/Pacific prize at the annual INMA media awards, this year in recognition of its programme to train, mentor and retain editorial talent, a programme built and led by editorial operations manager Laura Franklin.

NZME took out four other awards - a first place, two seconds and an honourable mention - as it went head-to-head against other major global brands including the likes of the New York Times and South China Morning Post, in advertising, marketing and editorial categories.

It comes hard on the heels of the NZ Herald winning the Triple Crown at the annual Voyager Media Awards - overall Website of the Year, overall Newspaper of the Year and Best News Website/app.

As well as first place in the best new initiative to empower and retain talent, NZME's OneRoof real estate platform was judged second place in the best idea to acquire or retain advertising clients.

NZME was also awarded a second place for the best new initiative to enhance corporate culture with its Knowledge is Power programme while the company's Trust in Print marketing and advertising campaign was awarded an honourable mention.

"The awards highlight the amazing work across all disciplines at NZME," says CEO Michael Boggs. "At the heart of all that we do is a desire to put people first - our audience, customers and our people. We are in a highly competitive industry and to be recognised globally is fantastic."