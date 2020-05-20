Sky is raising $157 million with deeply-discounted rights issue. New shares will be placed at 12c - or a 63.6 per cent discount on Wednesday's closing price of 33c.

Despite recovering from an all-time low of 19c on March 23, the stock is still down 73 per cent for the year.

Shares were in a trading halt ahead of the announcement.

Sky also said it would offer broadband. "Launching next year, Sky will first offer Sky Broadband to its customers as an opportunity to reward customer loyalty. Sky will then focus on the hundreds of thousands of New Zealand homes that are fibre ready through the Ultra-Fast Broadband scheme but not yet connected," chief executive Martin Stewart said.

Sky could potentially use broadband as a loss-leader to bring more people onto its pay-TV or streaming plans, or upsell them to more expensive deals - just as Spark now uses its sports streaming service as a loss-leader to spruik its broadband.

There have been rumours of Sky launching its own broadband service - to hit back at Spark on its own turf - since February, with Stewart doing nothing to squelch them as he told the Herald that UFB fibre wholesaler Chorus could be a "fantastic" partner.

Sky also said today that a $200m banking facility, which had been set to shrink to $150m by July next year has now been extended to July 2023.

Analysts have been tipping the likelihood of a capital raise, even before the Covid-19 crisis cleared Sky's sports calendar.

In a March note to investors, Jarden questioned if Sky is generating enough cash to support the business and said it may struggle to access additional finance as its $200 million bank facility, which is already drawn to $90 million, shrinks to $150 million in July 2021.

The yield on a $100m bond set to mature in May next year has been spiking sharply.

Sky said today that proceeds of the $157m capital raise will initially be applied to pay down debt, and pro-forma April 30, 2020 net debt - including the $100m bond maturing in March 2021- will reduce from $159m to $10m whilst net debt/EBITDA will reduce from 0.8x to 0.1x.

The $0.12 per share-placement offer will comprise of a fully underwritten $9m institutional placement and fully underwritten $148m pro-rata nonrenounceable accelerated entitlement offer, at a ratio of 2.83 for 1.

Sky also offered a carrot to investors this morning, saying its board would assess the possible commencement of dividends in 2022.

Spark moved in on Sky's turf last year as it launched Spark Sport. With Sky Broadband, Sky will be able to offer a similar across-the-board service - although it will enter a crowded market where Spark already has just under 700,000 fixed-broadband customers, Vodafone NZ just over 400,000, Vocus (owner of Orcon and Slinghot) 225,000 and TrustPower and 2degrees just over 100,000 - followed by close to 80 smaller players.

Having had its proposed merger with Vodafone knocked back on fears that Sky would offer some content or deals only to the merged company's customers, Sky will have to watch its step around any deals that bundle broadband with content deals. However, analysts have already noted that Spark's foray into content - and, specifically, sports content, gives Sky potentially more wiggle room in that department.

Sky also said this morning that it plans to "Develop and grow an international rugby content business and become the online destination for fans globally, through RugbyPass."

The pay TV broadcaster paid around $400m for its latest five-year Sanzaar deal, but there were questions over the future of Super Rugby even before the coronavirus threw the current season into chaos.

Sky bought RugbyPass - which owns key rugby rights for most of the world outside Super Rugby and Six Nations countries - last year in a deal worth up to $60m. It recently announced the amicable departure of RugbyPass founder and CEO Tim Martin.

RugbyPass has millions of visitors per month to its articles and highlights, but at he time of the purchase, Martin told the Herald that only around 20,000 were paying the US$15/month subscription for streaming video - although he saw scope to lift that to the single-digit millions given the number of ex-pats and other rugby fans in countries were RubyPass offers its full service.