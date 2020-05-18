A courier driver who earned the wrath of Kiwis when he dumped his packages on the side of the road during lockdown has been fired.

The man, who was working for Toll, had faced an investigation after the packages were found on a South Auckland street on April 28 by someone out for a walk.

At the time, the company said the the actions were "clearly unacceptable".

Toll confirmed today that the man had been fired following an investigation. The company said it was working with affected customers and the packages had all been "safely fulfilled".

A Mangere local who went on her morning walk was shocked to find a pile of courier packages strewn across the grass. Photo / Shane M Twitter

When the packages were first found on a Māngere street, a local woman flagged down a council employee in the area who then collected the parcels and notified police.

Her cousin, Shane M, shared a photo of the pile with the caption: "Cousin out on her morning walk found these parcels dumped. If your delivery hasn't arrived, it's probably here."

Toll is not the only courier company to hit the headlines since Kiwis were forced to rely on deliveries in our long lockdown.

NZ Post was criticised after a Waiheke woman says she was shocked to see NZ Post courier drivers crudely throwing people's parcels into their vans.

The woman, who didn't want to be named, filmed the workers tossing boxes and packages so that they bounced along the postal van's floor.

NZ Post apologised for the courier driver's behaviour after viewing video footage.

"This doesn't meet the high service standards that we pride ourselves on," a spokeswoman said.

"We are speaking with the people involved and will continue to support our people to continue to meet service standards."