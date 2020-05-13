Slack is back after an outage that started around 11.30am NZT.

The US-based company had no immediate word on the cause of the foul-up.

In a blow to many working from home, the workplace messaging service suffered a global outage from late morning.

The failure left many businesses returning to email and phone calls to communicate.

Slack acknowledged the issue on Twitter, writing: "Users have reported general performance issues such as message sending failures and timeouts."

Users began reporting that some service was returning at 12.30pm.

Users have reported general performance issues such message sending failures and timeouts. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and will provide an update shortly. https://t.co/AALbQGsDHq — Slack Status (@SlackStatus) May 12, 2020

Some users were very dramatic about the effect the outage was having.

Slack going down when everyone is working remote pic.twitter.com/0z4bqP8LM3 — Adam Foster (@AJFoster916) May 13, 2020

Me trying to remember how to email because Slack is dead pic.twitter.com/e5lwGsurF3 — Áine Ryan (@AineFRyan) May 13, 2020

In some time zones, the outage was perfectly timed:

Somone at the #slack HQ just saving us by pulling the plug at 5pm. pic.twitter.com/p6BCSpVOQd — Jill Danielle Fisher (@JillDanielle) May 13, 2020

Not sure what this tweet says, but it is brilliant: