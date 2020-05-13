COMMENT:

The Government has already announced a $20 billion stimulus in response to Covid-19 and the Budget could include $20b more. So far it looks like this will all be funded by increasing debt. If

1. KiwiBuild - the sequel

2. Infrastructure funding

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

3. Give journalism a hand

4. Invest in prevention

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

5. UBI