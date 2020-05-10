Statistics released today show spending in New Zealand screamed to a halt during last month's Covid-19 coronavirus lockdown - with Kiwis holding back on more than $2.6 billion.

Retail card spending across the country fell more than $2.6 billion, Stats NZ said today, as non-essential businesses temporarily shut during the lockdown.

Retail statistics manager Kathy Hicks said the significant fall was expected.

"The record decline in spending was a direct result of businesses hibernating because of the Covid-19 lockdown,"

Advertisement

Total retail sales fell $2.6 billion (47 per cent) in April 2020, after adjusting for seasonal effects. This is the largest fall in both dollar terms and percentage change since the series began in 2002.

"The $2.6 billion drop is the equivalent of each person in the country spending about $520 less in April than they did in March," Hicks said.

All sectors showed unprecedented falls in April. Furniture, hardware, and appliances (durables) led the retail industry falls in value, down just over $1 billion (72 per cent) from March this year.

Hospitality sales, including accommodation, cafes, and restaurants, had the next largest fall, down $721 million (93 per cent).

"New Zealand was under the level 4 lockdown for all but the last three days of April. The impact of restrictions on the number of overseas visitors to New Zealand contributed greatly to the hospitality fall," Hicks said.

"A small recovery in hospitality sales happened because people could buy takeaway food through contactless payment, when the country moved to level 3."

The restrictions on non-essential travel for the month, as well as lower pump prices, saw spending on fuel drop $291 million (60 per cent) compared with March.