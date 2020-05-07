By RNZ

While the impact of the Covid-19 lockdown has been devastating for tourism operators, domestic travel could alleviate some stress and allow for a reimagining of the industry.

Just two days ago, one of the country's largest tourist operators, Ngāi Tahu Tourism, announced it will cut 300 jobs and put most of its businesses into hibernation.

The businesses include Shotover Jet, Franz Josef Glacier Hot Pools, Hollyford Track, Rotorua's Agrodome and Rainbow Springs.

But with the Government's announcement that restrictions on domestic travel will lift under alert level 2, the sector has been given a shot of adrenaline.

Tourism Industry Aotearoa chief executive Chris Roberts told Morning Report they were expecting the announcement, but still had nerves watching the press conference yesterday.

"People were literally jumping for joy yesterday, there were smiles of faces of people who had nothing to smile about since January," he said.