

A Vodafone outage that started in Waikato is causing disruption across a wide stretch of the North Island.

A statement released by Vodafone attributed the outage to "mobile network issues".

"A fibre cable has been cut by contractors undertaking roadworks near Matamata, which is causing significant mobile network issues in the Central North Island.

"Our tech teams are working urgently to fix this. Apologies for any inconvenience – please bear with us as we work to urgently get customers back online."

Social media reported the outage, which started about 8.50am, was affecting areas like Napier, Hastings, Whakatane, Gisborne, Tauranga and Wairarapa.

