

Fires and an earthquake couldn't permanently close the Art Deco Masonic Hotel and its current owners are confident a pandemic won't either.

The Art Deco Masonic Hotel in Napier has now closed three times in its 159-year history, but has a record of bouncing back.

Staff who are now facing a restructure will hope history repeats itselft.

Owners Neil Barber and Craig Hay said the closure of the hotel, Emporium Eatery & Bar, The Rose Irish Pub and expressotel due to Covid-19 was temporary and they were confident it will take more than a virus to shut the doors permanently.

In 1896 a devastating fire closed it, and then the significant damage wrought by the 1931 Hawke's Bay earthquake and fires shuttered it again.

"Masonic has been an integral part of Napier's community for so long," Barber said.

The hotel first shut in 1896 after a devastating fire. Photo / Collection of Hawke's Bay Museums Trust

"We take our responsibility to our staff, suppliers, customers and the region's economy seriously, so this is a very challenging time for everyone involved in the "Masonic Family'".

Barber said the current situation the businesses face is uncertain.

Some adjustments must be made for them to be viable and sustainable, he said.

One adjustment made is the Masonic's contactless food pick-up and delivery service Emporium@Home.

"By doing this we are able to stay connected with our local community and bring a little of Emporium Eatery & Bar to our loyal supporters' homes," general manager Rob Poole said.

Under level 2, the team will consider reopening the Art Deco Masonic Hotel and The Rose Irish Pub primarily for locals and those who are able to travel.

Following this they will look to reopen Emporium Eatery & Bar for some services then lastly expressotel.

Full opening of these two venues will not be possible until free movement returns.

"We will take the opportunity during closure to conduct maintenance and refurbishment, keeping our product attractive and appealing, ready for when our visitors can return," Poole said.

The hotel shut in 1931 following the Hawke's Bay earthquake and fire. Photo / Arthur Goodger

The closure is unlikely to be without casualties as the owners are in consultation with employees around restructuring.

Poole said while the government wage subsidy had assisted them in operating with practically no revenue, the inability to project future income makes it impossible for them to subsidise and sustain jobs indefinitely for all staff.

Poole said they are still in consultations with staff and do not know how many may be affected.

"We will not take letting anyone go lightly," Poole said.

"It will be sad to lose great people who have put so much into giving our customers a memorable experience.

"We appreciate how difficult this will be for them, but we have to focus on keeping the businesses intact so that we can return to providing significant employment opportunities again in the future."

Poole said Masonic will be working with MSD and other agencies to ensure support and assistance is provided for possible redeployment into other sectors within the region for staff who may be impacted by this restructure.

This assistance and possible redeployment was their primary focus, he said.

The Masonic team are working with local groups like Napier City Business, councils, Hawke's Bay Tourism, and national organisations TIA and Tourism New Zealand to develop strategies, campaigns and promotions to promote tourism to the region when this is possible.