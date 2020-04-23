Christchurch-headquartered powerhouse Ngāi Tahu Tourism has announced it will shut with the loss of more than 300 jobs.

Mike Pohio, chief executive of Ngāi Tahu Holdings and Lisa Tumahai, Kaiwhakahaere of Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu, have just issued a joint statement.

The business owns the Shotover Jet near Queenstown, Franz Josef Glacier Guides, Rotorua's Agrodome and Rainbow Springs, the Dark Sky Project in Tekapo, and was establishing the All Black's Experience due to open in Auckland in mid-year in what was the SkyCity Convention Centre.

The impacts of Covid-19 and the related moves made to protect New Zealanders' health have taken a significant toll on the tourism industry, from which Ngāi Tahu Tourism has not been immune, it said.

Advertisement

READ MORE:

• Premium - 'Grave injustices': How Ngāi Tahu went from being landless to a $2b powerhouse

• Ngai Tahu's finance chief resigns post

• Jarrod Gilbert: Ngai Tahu show what iwi can do with Treaty settlements

The tourism businesses no longer have any revenue and even when the industry does eventually reestablish, it is expected to take a long time to recover, they said.

"Therefore, after robust analysis and discussions and with heavy hearts, we share with you our intention to close our tourism businesses for the time being. This difficult decision has also resulted in a proposal to significantly downsize our Ngāi Tahu Tourism workforce, with more than 300 kaimahi at all levels potentially losing their jobs as a result," they said.

After a full consultation period, a final decision will be made next month.

Proposing the moves was "devastating for us – and certainly something we did not envisage a few months ago."

The business was doing all it could to support those affected during this difficult period, and was particularly proud of the whanaungatanga and manaakitanga on display across our organisation in such difficult circumstances, the statement said.

"At this time of challenge for our Ngāi Tahu Tourism kaimahi and our tourism operations, we are reminded of our gratitude for those who led our iwi through Te Kerēme and Settlement.

"Those who came before us have ensured that Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu has a diversified portfolio of business interests, including tourism, seafood, property, forestry, farming and capital investments. This careful and deliberate structure means that when these challenging times come, we can continue our important work of protecting and sustaining the pūtea for future generations," it said.

Advertisement

As the business was undergoing consultation with our kaimahi, it would not be making any further comment.