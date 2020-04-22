Key Points:

    SKYCITY BLAZE - how it unfolded, October 22, 2019
  • 12.36pm: two workers on level 7, NZICC roof
  • Applying torch-on waterproof membrane
  • 12.39pm: both workers leave roof
  • 1.03pm First signs of
  • smoke, flame from gutter
  • Site tower crane operator sees smoke, sounds siren
  • Sudima Hotel crane operator videos blaze breakout
  • 1.09pm: Fletcher Construction site manager makes first 111 call
  • 1.14pm, first fire appliance arrives, second four minutes later
  • Fire extinguished after 10 days of burning.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles: