A space set aside by Napier Port for a temporary New Zealand Defence Force hospital might never be used, but it was there if the Covid-19 pandemic got out of hand in Hawke's Bay.

With the country preparing to move to level 3 lockdown the port will have more business and suppliers able to come through its gates, but it's prepared to be a back up for government services if needed.

As an essential lifeline service, Napier Port has an important role to play in keeping the regional supply chain running and supporting people across Hawke's Bay.

"Over the last few weeks, we've been kept busy implementing and adapting our business continuity response to the Covid-19 pandemic and the current alert level 4 and future level 3 lockdown," Napier Port CEO Todd Dawson said.

"As a lifeline utility, the port has responsibilities to assist and serve the needs of Civil Defence as part of the Government's Covid-19 response, including prioritising assets and resources as needed."

The port in level 4 stopped its normal Port Pack operation on port; this warehouse area was cleared and made available as additional space capacity for other essential goods, or for example, to host the New Zealand Defence Force bringing in a temporary hospital.

This will no longer be needed as level 3 will see forestry workers getting back to work and product heading back to the port.

But if need be the port will find the space again if required for the Government or if the country moves back to level 4, Dawson said.

Due to the impacts of Covid-19 and the lockdown restrictions on its operational resources, the port had put in place a number of measures to manage its operations during this period.

"These measures include changes to our hours of operation and an extension to our Easter hours.

"We've also created more flexibility for our customers by adding additional booking slots for their cargo each week," Dawson said.

"Our container terminal receival and delivery service has been busy since the lockdown began and we are working closely with shipping lines and cargo owners to ensure we keep cargo moving."

Napier Port CEO Todd Dawson said the port has responsibilities to assist and serve the needs of Civil Defence as part of the Government's Covid-19 response. Photo / Warren Buckland

Over the Easter weekend, the port had a total of 268 trucks delivering containers to the port during a period when it would normally be closed.

This adjustment enabled customers to continue packing and free up valuable cool store capacity for their produce over the Easter weekend.

In line with the Ministry of Health guidelines, the port has put a number of safeguards in place and continues to make adjustments.

"We're conscious that keeping our people fit and healthy for work is vital to keeping our gates open, so we've also been focused on making sure our people stay safe and healthy across the port," Dawson said.

"We've restricted the number of people allowed in operational areas, office rooms, port vehicles and shared spaces such as the cafeteria."

All teams, including critical and specialised operational roles such as crane drivers, terminal planners and marine pilots, have been separated out across the port to minimise contact.