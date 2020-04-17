Wattie's has hired more than 100 people in just four days after a huge response to a call to fill positions at its Hastings factory.

Regional business leaders say the speedy uptake is impressive and initiatives like it will be a crucial part of ensuring Hawke's Bay's economy stays afloat in trying times.

On Monday Wattie's said that with the current high levels of production, including the harvesting and processing of seasonal crops, there was a need for another 200 people to help keep up with demand.

Wattie's managing director Neil Heffer said the response to the call, which also came from Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst, had been wonderful.

"More than 200 people have made contact with us," he said.

"I'm delighted to report that around 100 people have already been recruited to work in temporary seasonal roles.

"We've had inquiries and CVs from a pool of really good people looking for positions as electricians, mechanical engineers, process operators and cooks."

In its 86th year of operation, the country's largest canning plant in Hastings is working 24/7, establishing record production volumes while adhering to strict protocols mandated by MPI and enacted by the business to keep staff safe.

The record output in a single 24-hour period has been 1.6 million cans, end-on-end these cans would stretch for 170km.

Hazlehurst and Hasting District Council's efforts had paid dividends and Wattie's was extremely thankful, Heffer said.

He said the HR team was very busy working through remaining CVs, and completing that process would take a little time.

Business Hawke's Bay CEO Carolyn Neville said that temporary workers are always an essential part of the Hawke's Bay workforce and are important now more than ever. Photo / File

Business Hawke's Bay CEO Carolyn Neville said temporary workers were always an essential part of the Hawke's Bay workforce and were important now more than ever.

"Processing the harvest is a peak time for our local food manufacturers as they take on extra staff at this time of the year aligned with the seasonal supply from growers," she said.

"With the Covid-19 lockdown and consumer behaviour, there has also been increased demand for the longer-shelf life products that Kraft Heinz produce and supply, not only domestically, but particularly into Australia, meaning a temporary lift in production and staffing requirements.

"We fully appreciate that some people will be concerned about working during lockdown and keeping those in their bubble safe, or they may have no access to the childcare that would enable them to work, so maintaining workforce has been a challenge for all essential services."

Neville said that provided stringent hygiene and social distancing practices are observed, this is an opportunity for those who wish to take it to remain in active employment, supporting their whanau.

"It will undoubtedly be a necessity in the coming weeks and months, for workers from industries, sectors and businesses that are facing (or will face) tough times due to Covid-19 restrictions to redeploy into other industries," she said.

"Access to appropriate training and upskilling will be vital for many who are redeployed.

"On-the-job training, micro-credentialing, and an 'earn while you learn' approach will offer appropriate support to help businesses and Hawke's Bay people to get through this difficult time."

FUN FACTS

• There are currently more than 1000 employees working across Wattie's sites in Hawke's Bay.

• The priority for Wattie's production is the core products like baked beans, spaghetti and soups.

• The latest record set at the Hastings factory is 1.6 million cans during a single 24-hour period.

• End-on-end these cans would stretch roughly 170km.

• Processing of seasonal crops – peaches, pears, tomatoes and beetroot – is occurring at the same time as priority products.

• The hot dry weather in January, February and March, continuing with moderate temperatures into April is making for a quality tomato harvest.