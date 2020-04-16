There is some good news for fast-food and online shopping addicts.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has confirmed that restaurants and retail stores can open for online delivery during alert level 3.

In a press conference today, Ardern gave New Zealand an overview of what the country would like in alert level 3 — which included which businesses could open, and how.

She emphasised that people should work from home if they can, but if they can't they need to apply social distancing and good hygiene practices.

There were however some businesses that cannot open in their usual way during alert level 3 as it involves too much contact on too large a scale between members of the public, she said.

"Public-facing bars, restaurants and cafes remain closed and so do mall and retail stores.

"But, unlike level-4, food delivery, drive-thru, online shopping or options like click and collect shopping can begin.

"The key principle here is simple. You cannot engage in face to face transactions. So use your phone, use your computer, use your car or use an app."

Takeaway coffees are a possibility, as long as the order could be done through an app or online.

She said there was a high level of responsibility when it comes to re-opening businesses in this way and it is not without risk.

"We've consulted with major sectors like hospitality and retail on these changes and we are working with other sectors on industry-specific guidelines to minimise risk.

"But a level 3 we cautiously start opening up our economy."

More information will be made available on the Covid-19 website and if businesses cannot find their answers there should contact MBIE.

There will also be a self-accreditation scheme available next week.

The business committee will meet to decide if Parliament will sit under alert level 3 before an announcement is made by Ardern next Monday, April 20.