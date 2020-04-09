By RNZ

The national carrier plans to lay off 1460 cabin crew staff as it burns through $14 million a month in crew salaries with almost no revenue.

E tū head of aviation Savage said the airline had sped into a redundancy process despite having access to the wage subsidy, the government loan, and its cash reserves.

TO READ THE HERALD'S FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE CLICK HERE

He said union members accepted the scale of the problem but wanted a fair transition.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The airline was risking its good reputation by rushing into this, he said, and risked destroying the company.

Last week Air NZ said Covid-19 had slashed its revenue by more than $5 billion.

In a message to staff, chief executive Greg Foran said international travel made up two-thirds of the company's revenue and that was gone now for the foreseeable future.

The airline is now expecting to earn less than $500m in a year. Before Covid-19, Air New Zealand had annual revenue of around $5.8b and a profit of $374m.

Neither the Government's $900m loan nor the wage subsidy scheme was enough to stave off cutting 12,500 jobs by at least a third, Foran had said.

Citing a 99 per cent drop in domestic travel demand, the airline announced only a handful of return services a day would operate from Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch, Nelson and Dunedin.

Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website