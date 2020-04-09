KiwiSaver provider Fisher Funds is donating 3,000 meals to hospital care staff working on the frontline battling Covid-19.

The meals, pre-cooked frozen food packages, will be delivered to the homes of nurses, health care assistants, orderlies, cleaners and ward clerks across the North Island.

Frank Jasper, Fisher Funds chief investment officer, said while supermarkets are offering special privileges to emergency services and medical staff, many shift workers are still finding it difficult to get there or secure an online delivery window.

"We wanted to do something to say thank you to those people who are doing a tremendous job - nurses and other hospital care staff are continuing to put themselves at risk by keeping hospitals running.

"We know it's hard for nurses, health care assistants and ward clerks to juggle shift work with the lockdown restrictions and getting a nutritious meal so we're making a small gesture to ease that pressure."

Fisher Funds is working in partnership with New Zealand-owned food company and essential service Jess' Underground Kitchen (JUK) and Freightways.

The first 1,000 hospital care staff to register will receive a care package of three ready-to-heat, nutritious frozen meals.

JUK owner and operator Jess Daniell said she's proud to partner with Fisher Funds on the project.

"Everyone knows a brave someone at the coalface and our team is no different. I have friends, family members and customers who have been on the frontline from the very beginning of the crisis.

"We were honoured when Fisher Funds approached us and knew immediately that we wanted to be involved."

JUK has grown from out of Daniell's home to include a delivery service, four store locations and supermarket supply of home cooking in ready-to-heat meals.

"The JUK success story is an example of everything we look for in an investment - a great business idea, sound management and Kiwi hard work. We knew the company would be the perfect partner to see our idea come to fruition," Jasper said.

"This is one small gesture from us that will hopefully help lighten the load for a thousand people during this tough time. We've seen a few companies doing their bit to help in this crisis and we encourage more to do the same."