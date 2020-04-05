Auckland Airport is seeking to raise around $1.2 billion from new and existing shareholders, as it prepares to cope with a prolonged hit from Covid-19.

This morning New Zealand's largest airport told the NZX it was undertaking a $1 billion, fully underwritten, share placement as well as a $200 million share purchase plan "to reinforce its balance sheet and ensure it remains well capitalised during this period of strict border controls and significantly reduced passenger numbers" during Covid-19.

Its shares have been placed in a trading halt of up to two days "to facilitate an orderly market for its securities while it is undertaking the placement component of an equity raising", a notice from the NZX said.

Shares are being offered to investors at a minimum $4.50 each, around an 11 per cent discount to the $5.04 Auckland Airport closed at on Friday, the company said.

"Auckland Airport has moved swiftly to respond to the abrupt changes in the market and our first priority has been to ensure the ongoing safety and security of our operation," chairman Patrick Strange said.

"The outbreak of Covid-19 has changed travel and trade markets virtually overnight, and like many organisations, our business has been materially impacted. Auckland Airport will have a critical role to play in New Zealand's long-term recovery, and we need to act now to secure our future."

The airport acknowledged its banks had given it significant support in recent weeks "including covenant waivers from its banking group and extensions to all bank facilities due to mature before 31 December 2021". The airport added that relief from its banking covenants "is conditional on the equity raising".

Auckland Council owns just under 22 per cent of the airport's shares.

A spokeswoman for the council could not immediately comment on whether the council would participate in the placement.

If the council does not participate, its shareholding will be significantly diluted.

The share placement is being conducted through a bookbuild process at which investors who are invited to take part bid for blocks of shares at different prices. If demand is not sufficient for the organisers to sell the shares for at least $4.50 the underwriters, believed to be Citi, Credit Suisse and Jarden, will take the shares themselves.

The sudden downturn in revenue for the entire aviation sector has forced all of New Zealand's airports to undertake significant cost-cutting exercises, including delaying all capital spending that can be avoided.

Today, Auckland Airport said it "remains committed to completing a number of infrastructure projects focused on essential safety, asset replacement, maintenance and resiliency, including the planned runway pavement replacement".

Chief executive Adrian Littlewood said Covid-19 would have a significant impact on the airport through the current border restrictions and during the recovery.

"Auckland Airport has been serving New Zealand for more than 50 years and we will be here for many more years to come," Littlewood said.

"We provide critical infrastructure to support New Zealand's economic growth and we look forward to making a strong contribution to our nation's long-term recovery. But for now, our focus has to be on the near term. We are wasting no time in taking necessary steps to ensure our organisation remains resilient throughout this crisis and emerges in a strong position once the trading environment improves."

Measures to cut costs included a review of spending with external consultants, a cut in the number of external contractors, cut board and executive pay by 20 per cent, put most staff on four day weeks, suspended bonuses and reduced operations "in line with the new operating environment".

