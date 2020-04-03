Grupo Modelo, the Mexican brewer that makes Corona beer, has temporarily halted production - and blames the coronavirus pandemic.

The company says the Mexican government has deemed its business non-essential and, as such, it has to shut down for a while.

The Mexican government has deemed breweries as non-essential businesses. Photo / Getty Images
The Mexican government has deemed breweries as non-essential businesses. Photo / Getty Images

Corona production is halted until at least April 30, as part of the measures implemented by the Mexican government to help stop the spread of Covid-19.

From tomorrow, the brewery will stop producing Corona beer, which is exported from Mexico do 180 countries.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
TO READ THE HERALD'S FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE CLICK HERE

This week, the Mexican government announced the suspension of all non-essential businesses, both in the public and private sectors, until the end of April.

The country has more than 1500 cases of Covid-19 and 50 deaths.

Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website

Related articles: