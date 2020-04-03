Grupo Modelo, the Mexican brewer that makes Corona beer, has temporarily halted production - and blames the coronavirus pandemic.

The company says the Mexican government has deemed its business non-essential and, as such, it has to shut down for a while.

The Mexican government has deemed breweries as non-essential businesses. Photo / Getty Images

Corona production is halted until at least April 30, as part of the measures implemented by the Mexican government to help stop the spread of Covid-19.

From tomorrow, the brewery will stop producing Corona beer, which is exported from Mexico do 180 countries.

This week, the Mexican government announced the suspension of all non-essential businesses, both in the public and private sectors, until the end of April.

The country has more than 1500 cases of Covid-19 and 50 deaths.

