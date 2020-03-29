The 2m rule has ruled out My Food Bag deliveries for about 200 of its foodies.

The popular meal delivery company has been unable to deliver its My Choice four-person bags this weekend because of extra safety measures, such as the 2m rule between staff at its assembly plants.

My Food Bag chief executive Kevin Bowler said the non-deliveries were very disappointing for the company, although the 200 or so affected customers in the lower South Island represented less than 1 per cent of its tens of thousands of customers.

He said the unprecedented demand for food bags as a result of the coronavirus lockdown meant suppliers were struggling to supply products on time and resulted in less time to put bags together.

There were also issues around new packing routines as a result of social distance requirements, Bowler said.

Hundreds of staff had worked tirelessly over the weekend and Bowler said outstanding orders will be delivered tomorrow and Tuesday.

In a notice to customers, the company said teams have been working round the clock to get bags packed for customers since the country went into lockdown to break the chain of Covid-19.

"This has been difficult for ourselves and our suppliers as we find new ways to operate in these unprecedented times," the notice said.

My Food Bag has refunded the cost of the bags and given an additional $100 credit to people affected by the no-show deliveries.

The company has apologised and said it has taken a number of significant measures within its control to ensure deliveries in coming weeks.

One regular customer from a farm at Mosgiel, near Dunedin, said it was annoying and frustrating to miss this week's delivery for four over three nights this week, plus a fruit box, but understood the company was snowed under during the lockdown.

"I love not thinking about what I have to cook. It's a fantastic service and they do a great job - except when they don't deliver," said the woman, who did not want to be named.

She said she did not want to go out, but will now have to go into Mosgiel and get groceries for the family of five, including two teenagers and a 12-year-old.

Another regular customer posted on social media that she was relying on the meal-kit because she works in an essential service and isn't able to visit the supermarket easily.

"So angry right now!" she said.

