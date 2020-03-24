The Government will provide up to $6.25 billion as it stands alongside private banks in a new scheme to attempt to loan money to small and medium sized businesses.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson announced details of a scheme, in which taxpayers will take on half of the risk of loans to private businesses on Tuesday afternoon.

Businesses with turnover of between $250,000 and $80 million will be eligible for loans of up to $500,000 for a term of up to three years.

The banks, not the Government, will make decisions on whether the businesses should be eligible for the loans, Robertson told reporters.

On Monday, Robertson said he the Government had agreed in principal to the scheme to provide working capital to businesses, along with the retail banks and the Reserve Bank of New Zealand.

The scheme is similar to that announced in Australia on Sunday, with the Government and banks making equal contributions to the loans. Robertson told reporters that he was open to the scheme evolving.

In Australia, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said A$20 billion ($20.4b) would be provided to be invested dollar for dollar alongside banks to provide working capital to small and medium sized businesses.

Under the Australian scheme, the Government will guarantee 50 per cent of new loans issued by eligible lenders to SMEs.

"The Government's support will enhance lenders' willingness and ability to provide credit to SMEs with the scheme able to support $40b of lending to SMEs," Morrison said in a joint statement with Treasurer Josh Frydenberg.

New Zealand's scheme is expected to be smaller than Australia - simply on account of our significantly smaller economy - although could run into the billions.