The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) is providing regulatory relief to market participants - giving them an additional two months to provide their audited financial statements.

Firms that need to provide these financial statements include listed issuers on the NZX.

Due to the disruption caused by Covid-19, both the FMA and NZX are taking steps to support listed companies.

The NZX also said today that it would give listed companies room to raise more capital without needing to obtain shareholder approval, amid market upheaval.

Advertisement

"These are extreme times, said FMA chief executive Rob Everett.

"In the listed sector a lot of people are working from home including a lot of auditors. Most of them are just trying to work out what impact this situation is having on them. It just became clear that cutting people some slack so they could concentrate on keeping themselves afloat made sense."

The FMA would be watching closely to ensure that companies stayed "fully on the ball" with regards to continuous disclosure and keeping investors informed during this period, he said.

The FMA had also worked with the NZX on the new capital raising rules, Everett said.

"There's clearly an expectation there that issuers that do raise capital that use those short-cut routes are properly thinking about their existing investors and retail investors."

.

He said the FMA was working closely with the Council of Financial Regulators (CoFR), which includes Treasury, the Reserve Bank, Commerce Commission and MBIE, as well as frontline regulators NZX, Supervisors and Audit bodies to ensure a co-ordinated response for the industry.

By and large the New Zealand financial sector was in much better shape than it was during the crisis of 2008.

"Some lessons were learned," he said.

It was also an uncertain time for KiwiSaver members and other investors, with many seeing a significant drop in their balances, he said.

Advertisement

"At this point, we have not found any inappropriate behaviour by KiwiSaver providers and many KiwiSaver members are taking heed of the advice to stick with their long-term investment strategy.

"However, many providers are reporting significantly increased switching activity – mostly from growth or high-growth funds into conservative funds," he said.

The FMA urged KiwiSaver investors to consider carefully before switching funds, as they will, on occasion, see major ups and downs in balances.



READ MORE:

• Coronavirus: New investors leaping at opportunity to buy cheap shares

• Premium - Coronavirus and KiwiSaver: Keep calm and carry on

• Premium - Mark Lister: Options for coronavirus-hit investments

• Premium - Coronavirus: Where to put your money amid the chaos

In addition, the FMA has determined to provide consequential relief for affected restricted schemes, by providing them with an additional two months to provide confirmation notices to members (which must be done within three months of their balance date).