Special anti-coronavirus measures are being prescribed for a shareholders' meeting in Auckland later this week.

Abano Healthcare has issued an NZX notice saying its Eden Park meeting on Friday will see a range of measures to try to protect those going. Given the unusual circumstances around COVID-19, the company said it was taking precautionary steps.

Every person going must give their contact details. There would be access to hand sanitiser outside and inside the meeting, and no refreshments would be served before or afterwards "in order to limit social contact amongst a large group of people."

People are asked not to attend the meeting if they have returned from travel in the 14 days before yesterday from China, Iran, South Korea or Italy "irrespective of whether they are experiencing symptoms or not".

If they have a fever or signs of respiratory illness like a cough or shortness of breath, they are being discouraged from attending.

"The Abano board requests that shareholders who fall within these categories, or who are unwell, or who wish to avoid large gatherings, vote by proxy before the meeting," today's NZX notice said.

The company plans a special meeting for 10am after the Overseas Investment Office granted consent for Bidco to buy all Abano 'sshares. Shareholder and court approval are needed.

Australian private equity firm BGH Capital and the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan formed Bidco to buy all of the shares in Abano for $5.70 each.