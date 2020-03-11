Uber New Zealand has revealed the health precautions they are taking amid the coronavirus outbreak, including suspending the accounts of those who are infected.

In an email to customers, Uber said they are actively monitoring Covid-19 updates and are taking steps to to help keep their staff and customers safe.

The company said that they have a team available 24/7 to support public health authorities in their response to the epidemic.

"Working with them, we may temporarily suspend the accounts of riders or drivers confirmed to have contracted or been exposed to Covid-19. We're also consulting with an epidemiologist to make sure our efforts as a company are grounded in medical advice.

"Any driver or delivery person who is diagnosed with Covid-19 or is individually asked to self-isolate by a public health authority will receive financial assistance for up to 14 days while their account is on hold.

"We've already helped drivers in some affected areas, and we're working to quickly implement this worldwide."

The company also said customers who need food delivered can leave instructions for Uber Eats drivers to leave their food at the door if they are sick.

"We understand that you may be relying more on food delivery right now. If you prefer, you can leave a note in the Uber Eats app to ask your delivery person to leave your food at the door."

Uber said they are providing drivers with disinfectant to keep their cars clean.

"Supplies are very limited, but we're partnering with manufacturers and distributors to source as much as possible. We'll be prioritising distribution to drivers in cities with the greatest need."

Uber also reminded customers to follow guidance from public health authorities.

"If you're sick, stay home and away from others. Wash your hands frequently, and cover your cough or sneeze.

"Additionally, there have been reports of discrimination linked to the current situation. I want you to know this is never okay — every rider and driver is expected to follow the Uber Community Guidelines, which clearly prohibit discrimination. In times of uncertainty, it is especially important that we be our best selves."