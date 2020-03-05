Have you been feeling unusually irritated recently, do you care less about the struggles of people around you, are you finding yourself reaching out for alcohol and cigarettes more than usual, are negative self-thoughts bubbling through your mind, is procrastination getting in your way?

These are all signs that you may be overworked and overly busy.

Everyone has their own warning signs of overwork. An obvious one may be that feeling of being overwhelmed when the boss puts yet another file on your desk and demands it be done by the next day.

It's good to check whether what's expected of you is equal to what a normal person can achieve in a 40-hour week. If it's not — you may need to consider discussing this with your manager, and if you feel that you've not been heard or get a dismissive response, get that CV out and start looking for something else. No job is worth damaging your mental health and wellbeing.

If you're finding yourself doing long hours and catching up at home on things you haven't been able to do at work, your workload is possibly unrealistic.

Here are some signs of overwork:

You may not be able to sleep or are finding that you're sleeping too much. Many overworked people find it difficult to go to sleep and when they eventually do, they find it difficult to wake up on time.

If you're going to bed and finding that thoughts about work are going around and around in your head, you can do the following:

Get up and write (with pen and paper, not a computer) — write whatever you're thinking of so it's "downloaded" on paper. The brain will think the issue has been sorted and will stop circulating that thought.

Research shows that to-do lists before going to bed can be helpful too. Getting up and walking around for a bit (slowly ) can also help.

Breathing is the remote control of the brain. Using the count of breathing in by four seconds, hold by seven, out by eight can be helpful — it's known as the "relaxing" breath and is a good rhythm to help you nod off. Doing a guided meditation (I recommend a body scan ) can be helpful too.

Of course, make sure you have a consistent bedtime, turn off devices for a time before going to bed and have a good, comfortable bed.

Irritability is another sign of overwork. If you're finding that this is happening, look at your workload (including what you're doing at home) and work out what you can stop — of course this may need to be in discussion with your manager. If you're having to do the bulk of the home chores, you may need to renegotiate that with your partner or flatmates. Tell them you're going through a particularly busy time and you need them to cut you some slack.

Most importantly, you need to find time to relax — consider what helps you feel calm (going for a walk or to the gym, reading a novel, watching a movie …) and make sure you're doing that. If you find you don't have time for these things, you are overworked.

If you're finding the negative self-thoughts are building, and particularly if you have a history of depression or anxiety, be careful that the overwork is not making you ill. You will need to be self-compassionate — beating yourself up creates more stress and is likely to cause procrastination too. And of course procrastination leads to you beating yourself up even more. There are great podcasts on self-compassion available — also taking advantage of your company's counselling service could be a good idea.

If you're trying to shift these negative thoughts with alcohol or smoking, you're moving into dangerous ground. Self-medication like this is not only not helpful in the long term, it's potentially dangerous to your physical and mental health.

Feeling a sense of lack of control is another way that overwork can manifest. Do you feel like you're on a treadmill that's going and going and you can't change it? Is it feeling like the future will simply be like the present and you lack real direction? Again, working with a counsellor could help.

Also taking some leave to have some space to process what's going on for you could be helpful. Getting off the treadmill for a time will help you get perspective and help you refocus on what's important.

One thing that makes me realise that I'm overworked is if I find that I lose some of my spontaneity — I start really disliking and feeling overwhelmed when things change around me or I need to fit something unusual into my schedule. Usually I enjoy doing "different" things so it's a warning sign I heed.

It's good to know your triggers and if you notice them, do something before you become either physically ill (stress can affect the immune system — and often can be manifested by rashes, and auto-immune conditions), or mentally ill (depression and anxiety can be spurred by stress and overwork).

● Val Leveson is an Auckland- based counsellor