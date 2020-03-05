Watch live as Auckland Mayor Phil Goff and Transport Minister Phil Twyford discuss the future of Auckland and upcoming investments into the city's infrastructure.

Speaking at the New Zealand Herald's 2020 Project Auckland lunch at the Northern Club, Twyford will provide a first look at plans for New Zealand's first new town at Drury.

Project Auckland canvasses the opportunities for both public and private sector infrastructure providers; puts forward solutions for roadblocks, and visionary ideas from thought leaders.

The 44-page report considers the impact for Auckland as the country gears up for election year and the all-important 2021 when Auckland will be on show as it hosts the Americas Cup and the APEC Leaders Meeting, amongst other major events.

The report also considers Auckland Transport's infrastructure programme and how it is finessing public and private transport needs, unlocking the waterfront, cycleways and Light Rail to create a diverse network for Aucklanders with shared space, and its MoU with Vector to explore full implementation of an electrified bus fleet.