For International Women's Day, the Herald on Sunday asked successful New Zealand women for their career advice

Cecilia Robinson - entrepreneur

What is your secret to success?

Working alongside amazing people. One of the greatest privileges that I've had has been working with some of New Zealand's most talented people across a range of industries. Finding your "tribe" and ensuring you have a joint vision and purpose is critical.

How do you balance work, family and a social life?

Ensuring that I'm transparent about how I want to live my life. There is no such thing as work/life "balance". Since having children I've always advocated for "integration", meaning that my life comes to work just as much as my work comes into my life. That means dropping kids at school/kindy, attending assembly but also at times working well into the evening/night to ensure that I can live the type of life that my family and I value. I'm not a 8-5pm kind of boss and I never will be.

What is the best career advice you've received?

Do what you love. You only have one life to live; make it matter. Getting stuck on someone else's grand plan or agenda won't make you happy. Make sure you make happy choices.

Is there anything you'd change in your work life if you could go back in time?

I always say that there's nothing I'd change if I went back in time. But if I had to, I think I'd tell myself to make sure I took a bit more time out for me (and sleep more before I had kids) but at the end of the day the journey we're on has been amazing and I wouldn't change a thing.

What advice do you give to those who want to make an impact in the world of business?

Actions speak louder than words. Getting out there and starting is really the only way to make an impact in business. Once you've done that, make sure that you live what you preach. Leading from the front and being true to your word is critical for long-term success.

Athena Angelou.

Athena Angelou - Flava radio host

What is your secret to success?

Keep your eye on the prize and know that every set back is a set-up for a comeback.

How do you balance work, family and a social life?

I don't. I just hope for the best and make sure I don't double book myself. Time management is key, as well as ensuring mental health is up to par to be able to balance it all.

What is the best career advice you've received?

You're replaceable (in a respective manner) – it encourages me to always perform at my best and to never get too comfortable or complacent in my workspace.

Is there anything you'd change in your work life if you could go back in time?

Nope. I feel that if I changed a particular time in a past paradox, I may not be where I am today, or even who I am without the experiences which helped shape me.

Theresa Gattung.

Theresa Gattung - businesswoman

What is your secret to success?

Determination and a strong work ethic – not exactly a secret.

How do you balance work, family and a social life?

Not always well. I actually make health and exercise a priority and then everything else flows better.

What is the best career advice you've received?

Life is a marathon not a sprint and you should always play the long game.

Is there anything you'd change in your work life if you could go back in time?

No, it has been a great journey so far and I am really enjoying the phase I am in.

What advice do you give to those who want to make an impact in the world of business?

Start with a problem that you have a creative solution for. That's where most of the brilliant new businesses start from.

Paula Bennett. Photo / File

Paula Bennett - deputy leader of the National Party

What is your secret to success?

I like working hard. I make both personal and professional goals and then I go for it. It doesn't feel like success, it feels like life.

How do you balance work, family and a social life?

I balance it my way. I love what I do, the people I work with and the New Zealanders I meet. I get a buzz from my job so that keeps me energised. Then I yearn for a gossip with my daughter or time with my bloke. I have learnt to make time for the things that make my heart sing.

What is the best career advice you've received?

Have a plan, be true to yourself, don't be a whinger and take time for some fun.

Is there anything you'd change in your work life if you could go back in time?

Absolutely! I would have backed myself when I was younger, had the confidence to go into business for myself and remembered to take time for family.

Elisabeth Findlay, co-founder of fashion label Zambesi. Photo / Supplied

Elisabeth Findlay - fashion designer, businesswoman

What is your secret to success?

I believe it is staying true to my inspirations and having the collective energy of those around me who believe in the brand.

How do you balance work, family and a social life?



We work in a unique environment where the family are fully immersed in everything we do and the balance is instinctive.

What is the best career advice you've received?



My father's mantra was "never give up" and my mother taught me humility.

Is there anything you'd change in your work life if you could go back in time?



There are probably many things I could change but we don't have the luxury of hindsight. I am always pressing forward and learning from the past.

Kate Hawkesby. Photo / Michael Craig

Kate Hawkesby - Newstalk ZB host

What is your secret to success?

Success is an elusive concept - but we're measured in our industry by ratings, it's a blood sport - people either tune in or they don't. Our show's enjoyed really good ratings success thus far but I never take it for granted and the real power is in the team around you. If you surround yourself with good people it barely feels like a job. We're a very small all-women team and I'm nothing without them. The at-home support is crucial too. Everybody needs a cheerleader, I'm lucky to have two. in my dad and my husband.

How do you balance work, family and a social life?

By eliminating the third one. Social lives are tough for shift workers, especially early morning work, so that one was the first to go. I soon worked out I didn't miss it.

Recharging and spending time with my family seemed more important than expending energy on late nights and alcohol (must be a sign I'm getting old!). I don't think anyone gets the balance right 100 per cent of the time, though - every week is different and it's always a juggling act.

What is the best career advice you've received?

Just keep showing up. Trust me, not as easy as it sounds when your job starts at 3.30am.

Is there anything you'd change in your work life if you could go back in time?

Lots. I'm a perfectionist and I'm learning that's not necessarily a good thing. I'd stress less. Also as a working mum in a blended family of five children, I believed staying at home when the kids were little was important - it is, but actually I find they need you more the older they get - just in different ways. I often think it would've been better to do it the other way around - work more when they're babies and barely notice you've gone - and be home more when they're at school.

Megan Papas.

Megan Papas - ZM host

What is your secret to success?

Don't let anyone tell you no, if they do, go somewhere else to get a yes. If you know you can do something, if you believe you've got what it takes, have the confidence to fully back yourself. We get scared as Kiwis to stick our heads up sometimes, but if we aren't our own biggest cheerleader, then how can we expect others to buy in?

How do you balance work, family and a social life?

I'm really lucky, I work with my friends, and I also own a business with my husband, so all three mix together. It becomes hard to separate your time with these people into business and social, but it's so important to schedule fun stuff. It sounds lame, but it's worth it for your mental health.

What is the best career advice you've received?

My parents have given me the best advice. My mum used to say, "there's no such word as can't!", which as a teenager is infuriating, but when I call her saying, "I can't do such and such", she still maintains there is no such word as can't. I think anything can be taught and practised. My dad would say, "don't dress for the job you have, dress for the job you want". It would be nice to believe that people don't make rash judgements based on how you present yourself, but people see you, generally, before they get to know you ...

Is there anything you'd change in your work life if you could go back in time?

I don't really believe in regretting things, because I am happy with where I am now, and all those experiences got me where I am today. So no, I don't think I would change anything ...? Maybe ask for more money, haha.

Sarah Kennedy, chief executive of Calocurb. Photo / Supplied

Sarah Kennedy - businesswoman

What is your secret to success?

Endless curiosity and resilience

How do you balance work, family and a social life?



I don't. I just try and squeeze them all in - most women I know do the same.

What is the best career advice you've received?



When I first became a CEO, my husband said; "You have to get out of the team, Sarah, and become the coach".

Is there anything you'd change in your work life if you could go back in time?



That is a sliding-door question! If you change one thing the rest change. For example, if I had gone on and done a Masters in Small Animal Surgery, I would have probably never entered the business world.

What advice do you give to those wanting to make an impact in the world of business?

Gather great people around you, enjoy what you do and celebrate often.

Nikki Kaye. Photo / Dean Purcell

Nikki Kaye - National MP

What is your secret to success?

Continuing to try and grow, employing good people, being positive and never giving up.

How do you balance work, family and a social life?

I am still work in progress. This is one of the things I find the hardest because there are always more people to help. I try and schedule personal time which I never used to do. Sometimes this is a walk, a run, cat time, time with niece and nephews or mates.

What is the best career advice you've received?

I once asked a very wise boss what her secret was and she told me to employ people who are better than me and celebrate this.

Is there anything you'd change in your work life if you could go back in time?

I have very few regrets because I have always fought hard for what I believe in. Although I think there have been times when I have been so focused on delivering that I could have listened a bit more. I have also learned that if everybody is agreeing with you in the room there is likely a problem so I make sure I hunt out alternative views.

Niva Retimanu, newsreader for Newstalk ZB. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Niva Retimanu - Newstalk ZB newsreader

What is your secret to success?

As an award-winning radio newsreader, I never stop learning on the job, there's always room for improvement. The mistakes I've made during my career have been a learning curve and I'm a better broadcaster because of it. "Be Yourself" is my motto, and I'm comfortable in my skin. I embrace new opportunities and more importantly, I love laughing at myself.

How do you balance work, family and a social life?

Waking up at 3am, five days a week, can be tough at times but I stick to a regular routine. I keep myself mentally healthy by taking a daily nap and exercising. I don't clutter my life with unnecessary events and appointments. I've learnt to say "no" to things I don't want to do so I can prioritise what brings me joy.

What is the best career advice you've received?

Many years ago at Newstalk ZB, Paul Holmes told me "Treat everyone with respect. Your job title is irrelevant." Holmes made the comment after chatting at length with the cleaners at work.

Is there anything you'd change in your work life if you could go back in time?

No, I wouldn't change a thing - despite going through highs and lows earlier in my career. This helped shape me into the person I am today.

National Party MP Judith Collins. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Judith Collins - National MP

What is your secret to success?

I am grateful for my life, my family, my friends and my work. Every day is a blessing. I love to work and so I do.

How do you balance work, family and a social life?

I have learned to try to take one day per weekend off for myself and my family. This is not always successful. I have not been brilliant at balancing but I decided a few years ago that I should put more effort into my family, myself and my friends.

What is the best career advice you've received?

Be generous with praise to your staff. All criticism should be in private while praise should be in public. Encourage others to be the best they can.

Is there anything you'd change in your work life if you could go back in time?

I do not believe in having regrets. I believe that we learn most from our mistakes so they are very valuable. Love life.

Radio star Brodie Kane.

Brodie Kane - radio star and podcaster

What is your secret to success?

There is still so much I want to do and achieve and success can be measured in so many different ways, but I would say as cliche as it sounds I've followed my dreams, set goals every step of the way and also realised it won't all come to me immediately. I think also realising it's not easy - sometimes you're in a rut and you're thinking "what the hell am I doing?" but once you're out of that rut you know you're stronger and better off - so the next time you're in a rut you remind yourself of that time, and the time before that and the time before that and you give yourself an uppercut and soldier on.

How do you balance work, family and a social life?

I live and die by my calendar, to be honest. I never used to be that way but if it isn't in there it doesn't exist. This sounds incredibly robotic but, I actually put everything in there - all my exercise, time with friends and family, and anything else and it means I can keep a good record of where I'm putting my time. I also appreciate that filling your life with things you hold dear helps with the balance. Like spending a quiet weekend with the family makes an early Monday morning start so much easier. Or a run after a tough day helps with mental health. Or a couple of gins at a concert always makes everything better.

What is the best career advice you've received?

Watch, listen and learn. And, never put your career before your mental health.

Is there anything you'd change in your work life if you could go back in time?

Absolutely not! Everything I've done, in one way or another, has shaped who I am and where I am today. I can still roll a good ice cream thanks to my first job at the Waikuku Beach General Store, and I know how to fit someone into a good pair of jeans thanks to the clothing boutique I worked at in London! Here I go with my last cliche; its all part of the journey.

Carmel Sepuloni.

Carmel Sepuloni - Labour MP

What is your secret to success?

I regularly check my own intentions, always ensuring I don't get too caught up in 'me'. But primarily I think it's about enjoying life, appreciating people and being grateful for every opportunity that comes my way.

How do you balance work, family and a social life?

It's tough, but I take every opportunity to integrate all parts of my life as much as I can. For instance, I prioritise family-friendly electorate events so I can take my kids along, doing my MP duties, while spending time with the kids. A lot of the people I meet on the job I'm truly interested in, so that social aspect is fulfilled with the great people I meet. For the most part, I do have lots of energy and that's important.

What is the best career advice you've received?

An actor friend once said to me: When you speak, be it to an audience at a public event or in a committee meeting, believe in what you are saying. If YOU aren't convinced by your own words then no one else will be either.

Is there anything you'd change in your work life if you could go back in time?

Each and every job I've had has been integral to my journey, and I'm here, with the ability to help impact the lives of New Zealanders in a way that I know is meaningful. The one thing I do think about once in a while, is not completing my master's degree. During the 2008 election I worked full time, campaigned, was a single mum and studied part time. Something had to give! But I don't regret one minute of my journey, the good and the not so good.

Heather du Plessis-Allan.

Heather du Plessis-Allan - NewstalkZB host

What is your secret to success?

You should've asked someone who is actually successful, but seeing as you've got me now, I'd say, just be yourself. Being yourself is often embarrassing and clumsy and reveals all the things you're terrible at, but it also shows all the great stuff your friends and family love about you. It's powerful.

How do you balance work, family and a social life?

Delegate. Ignore your phone. Pour a drink.

What is the best career advice you've received?

"Be yourself" – a direct quote, as told to me by someone who is actually successful.

Is there anything you'd change in your work life if you could go back in time?

I'd go back and tell myself to stop fixating on the fact that I'm a woman. I'm not sure gender is quite the career handbrake that we're being told it is. Fixating on gender only deepens a sense of imposter syndrome and creates the impression that women can't succeed unless they get a hand up. It's counterproductive. I work with plenty of women who've earned their spot, regardless of their gender. On International Women's Day, I won't be dwelling on perceived obstacles for women, I'll be celebrating all the strides women have made through the ages which give us modern women a chance to live our best lives.