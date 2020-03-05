

A $12m development opposite Tauranga Hospital is one step closer to being completed.

Consent has been approved for the two-storey medical and general office space after a year in the pipeline, but it has been a dream spanning longer than 20 years for owner Kevin List.

First Principals Architects concept image of the development on 17th Ave. Image / Supplied

It was when he purchased "Lois Pearl Cottage", a space currently used by the Bay of Plenty District Health Board, on the corner of 17th Ave and Cameron Rd, that it all began.

"I always knew this site would become more and more valuable as the ever-growing ribbon of commercial development advanced along Cameron Rd.

"Purchasing the corner site first was critical and once I had that I was then able to purchase surrounding properties as they were offered for sale."

There are four properties involved in the development, creating a site which is 2507sq m in size.

Also included in the plans were 46 parking spaces at the rear of the building accessed off 17th Ave.

The first storey plan for the 17th Ave redevelopment. Image / Supplied

While the development would not create any jobs, as such, it would create a workspace for more than 100 people with the possibility of at least four tenants on each floor, List said.

Advertisement

But he was currently hunting for tenants and hopes construction would begin in under a year's time.

Owner Kevin List (front) at the site of the development with (from left) James Ross of Bayleys, Philip Hunt of Ray White and architect Graham Price. Photo / George Novak

First Principals Architect founding director Graham Price said the location was one of the best features of the development.

"Mainly because this location also leads you down to the big commercial centre down 17th Ave [Historic Village]."

Priority One chief executive Nigel Tutt. Photo / File

Priority One chief executive Nigel Tutt agreed the location was beneficial to the growth of the commercial sector.

"With the strong growth of the economy and the area in general, commercial and or industrial development opportunities are sought after.

"In particular, developments close to major areas of employment are popular."

Ray White and Bayleys real estate teams had joined up to market the development to the right tenants.

Ray White commercial managing director Philip Hunt said the collaboration was "very unusual" but he believed it was the best marketing approach.

Advertisement

"We can bring 150 Australiasian branches to the table for the developer."