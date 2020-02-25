Markets are likely to continue in risk-off mode as the covid-19 jitters continue and the disease spreads.

Croatia, Switzerland, Spain and Austria reported their first cases of the virus while holidaymakers in the Canary Islands were quarantined after an Italian doctor tested positive. Italy now has 322 confirmed cases. Some European Union governments are advising against travelling to infected regions.

READ MORE:

• Coronavirus: Doubt on postponing or moving Tokyo Olympics

• Coronavirus: 120 people tested in NZ, no confirmed or suspected cases

• Coronavirus shock: NZ investors lost $1.5b today as shares tumble around the world

• Coronavirus: Researchers pinpoint facility near Wuhan seafood market as possible ground zero

"Covid-19 developments continue to dominate headlines and, with more and more estimated impacts on global growth hitting the wires, investors are getting increasingly nervous," said ANZ Bank senior economist Miles Workman.

Advertisement

European shares continued to tumble with Germany's Dax ending down 1.9 per cent. According to Reuters, the pan-European STOXX 600 index, which fell 1.8 per cent overnight, has seen nearly US$700 billion wiped off its value since Friday's close.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 was down 1.9 per cent at 7:55am in Wellington, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 2.1 per cent and the Nasdaq was down 1.7 per cent.

Australian ASX futures were down 130 points at 6,696 with the S&P/NZX 50 Index likely to follow suit.

While investors will be keeping a nervous eye on any covid-19 headlines, domestic earnings reports will remain in focus with Meridian, Michael Hill, Scales and Metlifecare all reporting.

Yesterday, the local bourse ended down 1.3 per cent with Summerset Group leading the market lower. The retirement village operator and developer ended down 8.1 per cent after it said it isn't expecting any underling growth this year.

The kiwi dollar was trading at 63.26 US cents at 8am versus 63.47 US cents at 5pm yesterday.

Workman said that support at 63.00 US cents seems "rock solid" but noted that "New Zealand has always been vulnerable to global shocks and we see that as the predominant risk direction on covid-19 news."

The kiwi may also have found some support when the greenback weakened on expectations that the US Federal Reserve may have to cut interest rates this year to alleviate the pressure caused by the covid-19 outbreak.

Advertisement

The Fed is not expected to cut rates at its March 18 meeting, but expectations for a possible cut in either April or June are growing.

According to CME Group's FedWatch tool, market pricing is that there is a 47.3 per cent chance that the Fed will cut rates to between 1.25 per cent and 1.50 per cent from the current 1.5 per cent to 1.75 per cent range in April. One month ago, market pricing put the chance at 12.4 per cent.

- BusinessDesk