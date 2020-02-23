Daybeds or full recliner seats alongside individual coffee tables in bespoke theatres carpeted in red with walls lined with books - these are just some of the features New Zealand cinema-goers could be soon offered.

Sydney-headquartered Event Hospitality and Entertainment has just revealed what it plans to open at its new-style theatres when it invites customers to 'The Library' and 'The Gallery' at its Newmarket multiplex.

"The secret's out," said this country's largest cinema chain on social media, telling what's in store for the multiplex at new $790 million Westfield Newmarket.

"Upgrade your big-screen experience to full recliners or luxurious daybeds - coming soon to Event Cinemas Newmarket," the business says.

Advertisement

Midnight screenings, gold class and VMax could also be offered.

"Upgrade your seat, upgrade your experience 'cause it's your cinema your way," the business aid.

Theatres will be on level four of 309 Broadway, the Westfield joined to 277 Broadway via a glass air bridge. Cinema-goers will flow out onto Rooftop on Broadway, Scentre Group's new restaurant hub on top of its expanded mall.

READ MORE:

• Snuggle up with someone special in a daybed at the movies

• Premium - New Westfield Newmarket Event multiplex delayed, fitout 'taking longer than expected'

• Man charged for indecent assault at Event Cinemas Westgate

• Which area is NZ's cinema capital? This Auckland suburb true home of Hollywood stars

"The Library is a homage to the art of storytelling and inspired by the millions of stories the world over coming to life on the big screen," Event says.

"Prepare to be wowed by unique decor, with oodles of personal space, luxurious individual designer seating, and an extensive artisanal food and beverage menu," the business told fans.

Red carpet glamour and film stars from ages gone by are features of the bespoke experience in Australia.

Theatres with as few as two to four seats a row are shown in images of the new-style layout across the Tasman, although Event has not yet announced any further details in Newmarket.

Advertisement

Theatres with only 46 seats are also shown in images of 'Paparazzi auditorium' with red carpet and black and white wallpaper showing film stars.

The decor has aspects of an old-world appearance and cinema-goers said they were already keen to buy tickets.

Westfield Newmarket where the new cinemas will open. Photo / Dean Purcell

But construction work has delayed the opening of this country's biggest new multiplex cinema.

The new theatres were forecast by the mall owner to open last month yet still no opening date has been announced.

Work is now understood to be in its final stages.

On November 21, ASX-listed Scentre Group said the multiplex in its new centre would be open by January.

Yet, there are no external signs of the state-of-the-art entertainment facility opening and sources it is likely to be till March till that happens.

Once the multiplex is open, Newmarket will have the highest number of cinema seats for any one area in the country, bringing more than 20 separate theatres to the suburb in three different venues.

Those three multiplexes will be within a few blocks of each other: the national Event chain already has a big Newmarket presence with its art deco-style Event Broadway at 77 Broadway above the Olympic Pool and Fitness Centre; art house Rialto Cinema upstairs in the Rialto Centre is at 167-169 Broadway; and the new Event will be on the 309 Broadway site.