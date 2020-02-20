Air New Zealand has launched one of its best-ever Grabaseat deals, offering Kiwis flights around the country for just $19.

The flights go on sale on Friday morning.

The airline giant is releasing 1000 domestic flights for just $19 to all Air New Zealand's 20 destinations, and thousands more across the country from $39.

If you fancy a cheap overseas holiday, Grabaseat is launching some of the cheapest flights to Australia ever seen.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

READ MORE:
Premium - Air New Zealand cuts Hong Kong capacity, will only return to Shanghai when ban lifted
Air NZ tech boss jumps ship to Trade Me
Air New Zealand's Greg Foran to Airpoints Gold and Elite members - what do you want?
Air New Zealand faces $46m accounting hit, updates earnings guidance

One-way tickets from Auckland to Sydney and Christchurch to Brisbane are on sale for $99, while flights to the Gold Coast and Melbourne are available from $119.

If an Adelaide getaway appeals to you, it'll cost you just $199 and Perth one way is $299.

Air New Zealand is also offering a cut-price tropical getaway for Kiwis, with flights from Auckland to Hawaii's Honolulu available from $299 one way.

If you fancy Fiji, there will be 500 seats from Auckland to Nadi from just $119 one way.

"Whether you're looking for an Aussie break, a relaxing Waikiki getaway, or are planning a catch up with friends and family across New Zealand, this is your chance to fly at a fantastic price," Air New Zealand CRO Cam Wallace said.

"These deals will fly off the site, so make sure you're logged into grabaseat.co.nz and ready to book a bargain at 9am."

Deals are also available on the Grabaseat mobile app.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.