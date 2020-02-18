Dairy prices fell by 2.9 per cent at this morning's Global Dairy Trade auction, with products that go to make up Fonterra's farm gate milk price registering declines.

Today's fall was in line with futures market pricing.

The price of wholemilk powder - which has the greatest bearing on the milk price - fell by 2.6 per cent to an average US$2966 a tonne, following on from the last sale on February 5, when prices dropped by 6.2 per cent.

Among the other Fonterra reference products, skim milk powder dropped by 2.6 per cent to US$2840 a tonne.

Butter prices dropped by 3.9 per cent to US$4090 a tonne and anydrous milk fat fell by 5.5 per cent to US$4379 a tonne. No butter milk powder was offered.

Outside the reference products, cheddar prices gained 5.3 per cent to US$4526/tonne and rennet casein eased by 0.9 per cent to US$9873/tonne.

Fonterra's forecast for the current season is for $7 to $7.60/kg, with a mid point of $7.30/kg - compared with DairyNZ's estimate of break-even of $5.95/kg.