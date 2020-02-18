By RNZ

The 655 Jump by Uber e-bikes that will be gradually rolled out follow the launch of the brand's e-scooters in the city in January.

The Jump e-bikes were previewed at an event today, with Auckland Mayor Phil Goff and Auckland Central MP Nikki Kaye in tow. They will appear in Uber's app from tomorrow.

Jump Australia-NZ head Henry Greenacre said getting a license to operate from Auckland Council was a rigorous process.

"What we really, really need to ensure with these bikes is that people look after them, people ride them responsibly, treat them safely and park responsibly, and that's what we'll be concentrating on doing over the next six or so months," he said.

The e-bikes will cost $1 to unlock and 38 cents per minute.

Goff said the council would be keeping a close eye on the safety performance of the e-bikes, but that he preferred them to e-scooters.

In November, embattled e-scooter company Lime was forced to leave Auckland after its license to operate was not renewed amid safety concerns.

Uber, which is also a major investor in Lime, bought Jump in 2018.