Taco Bell was forced to apologise after a shocked customer discovered a sign publicly shaming their staff for being late.

Paula Duhon Boss shared the sign, which was placed on the window of an Ohio restaurant, on Facebook — captioning the post: "Wth [what the hell]?"

The sign read: "Dining room is closed until this stores [sic] workers can show up to work on time! We will happily serve you through the drive-thru as quickly as possible. We're very sorry for the inconvenience.

"Please bare [sic] with us until we find the right team to best serve our community."

Boss told Fox News that although she thought the location did have noticeably bad service, the restaurant's managers "had no right to say that about their staff to the public".

The woman's Facebook caused controversy, with some agreeing that the sign was disrespectful while others believed that the managers had a right to call out their employees.

"I wouldn't say that's the best way to address this situation … but okay," one person wrote.

Another added: "Entitled employees who don't think they have to work."

However, some thought the sign was funny.

"I'm dead, to me this is hilarious," one said.

A Taco Bell spokesperson told Fox News in a statement that it condemned the sign.

"The posting of this sign should not have happened and the team was immediately re-trained on proper protocol," the spokesperson said.

"We can confirm that the dining room reopened within an hour and we apologise to our customers for any inconvenience."