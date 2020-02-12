KiwiSaver provider Generate says hackers gained access to personal information relating to about 26,000 of its members.

The firm says the breach did not affect any members' funds with Generate, as they are held by Public Trust in a completely separate system.

It said the unauthorised third party access to its online application system occurred between December 29, 2019 and January 27, 2020, and some of the fund manager's members' personal information had been accessed illegitimately.

Chief executive Henry Tongue said the company has taken action to secure its system, and was taking further steps to enhance online security.

"Unfortunately, malicious attacks of this nature are becoming more common both in New Zealand and globally, and constant vigilance is required. We have engaged external cyber security specialists to advise on our immediate response to this situation, as well as to conduct a broader audit and testing of all of our systems," Tongue said.

Generate has reported the incident to relevant authorities, including the Privacy Commissioner, the New Zealand Police, Inland Revenue and the Financial Markets Authority.

"As an organisation, we take the protection of our clients' data very seriously, and we unreservedly apologise to all of our members for this situation. We are working hard to assist the members that are directly affected by this, and to enhance the security of our systems to prevent this type of incident occurring again in the future," Tongue said.

Generate has contacted all of its 90,000 members individually to confirm whether or not their own personal information is among the data that was inappropriately accessed.