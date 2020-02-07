Motueka company Bays Boating Limited have been fined $108,000 for the unsafe removal of asbestos.

WorkSafe found the company failed to safely remove asbestos from a building knowing to contain the hazardous fibres in both its roof and walls when it began demolition in August 2018.

Robert Birse, WorkSafe's principal advisor for asbestos, called Bays Boating Limited's actions unacceptable.

"The company should have ensured there was no asbestos in the building by engaging a competent licensed person to complete the safe removal before demolition work commenced.

"It is unacceptable that Bays Boating Limited allowed a building containing asbestos to be demolished without having the asbestos removed first.

"When it comes time to renovate or demolish buildings where asbestos may be present, people need to remember they are required to have an asbestos removal control plan in place, or they run a very real risk of exposing workers and members of the public to harmful asbestos fibres."

An estimated 220 people die from asbestos-related disease each year in New Zealand.