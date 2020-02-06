If you are contemplating a job change this year, it's vital you ensure your "Big Three" integrate seamlessly to position you strongly for the role you are seeking. Your CV, LinkedIn profile and cover letter must all work collaboratively, each with their own role in securing you that all-important interview.

Sadly, in my experience, most people do only one of the three well, and hope that this will be enough to carry them through. However, a seasoned HR or recruitment professional will cross-examine your material to ensure all is correct, prior to the telephone call inviting you for the interview.

Professional CV

Ideally your CV will be two to three pages, with page one acting as the sell page. Mirroring the key competencies and skills that the employer is seeking from the advertisement is vital, as this makes you the "solution" to the employer's "problem".

Advertisement

Also ensure you highlight your key achievements, including meeting/exceeding KPIs, leading any projects or training and mentoring team members.

The benefit of a well-written CV is that it can be tweaked as a one-off document, highlighting special competencies, experience and skills that may well be important to a specific employer.

Clear LinkedIn profile

After creating a strong CV, use this key material to populate your LinkedIn profile. It is vital that there is strong alignment between these two documents, as time and again candidates miss out on great opportunities because questions start opening up in the recruiters mind due to sloppy personal branding.

Remember to take the time to list your top skills on LinkedIn, as these become competencies that can be endorsed by others and lift the impact of your profile in the mind of the recruiter.

Strong Cover Letter

A while ago, my good friend James Cozens decided to analyse replies to an advertisement he placed online. Asking for a CV and cover letter, James was shocked to find that only 12 per cent of responses included both a CV and well-written cover letter. The remainder of responses included only a short email accompanying the CV or a poor cover letter with spelling and grammatical mistakes.

Your cover letter is the frame of the CV, demonstrating that you can communicate well, and highlighting how you best fit the vacancy. Again this is done by mirroring what the employer is seeking, presenting yourself as a strong "fit".

Advertisement

A cover letter must only ever be one page. Any more and you start to be seen as a person who can't get to the point in a clear and professional manner.

Effort and Time

Yes — putting together a professional CV, LinkedIn profile and cover letter takes time. Sadly most people are unwilling to do this properly, and therefore let themselves down when a recruiter starts to cross-check across the Big 3.

Remember, if you are deciding to put your foot forward for that dream job, take the extra effort and ensure you are presented to the best of your ability.

