Iconic smartphone brand BlackBerry may be disappearing for good.

TCL Communication, the Chinese company that currently licenses and manufactures BlackBerry smartphones, posted a statement on Twitter saying that their three-year partnership had ended.

TCL no longer has the rights to "design, manufacture or sell" any new Blackberry devices from August 31, the company said in its post.

"For those of us at TCL Communication who were blessed enough to work on BlackBerry Mobile, we want to thank all our partners, customers and the BlackBerry fan community for their support over these past few years," TCL Communication said in the statement.

Advertisement

TCL will continue supporting existing devices with customer and warranty service until August 31, 2022.

BlackBerry stopped making its own smartphones in 2016, and instead outsourced production of the devices.

Global users of the BlackBerry mobile have fallen drastically since the company's heyday.

BlackBerry reported having 79 million users globally during the last quarter of 2012, however, by December 2016 that number had dropped to 16 million.