Auckland is a city built on a gift.

In the 1840s, Ngāti Whātua chief Apihai Te Kawau gave New Zealand's first Governor William Hobson 3000 acres (1241ha) of the original Auckland land for £341. Months later, 18ha of that land were sold on for £24,000. These enormous profits would later be reinvested in development, which would eventually see the towers of commerce grow to make it the most powerful city in the country.

Behind the headlines dedicated to the big events or one-off initiatives, Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei conducts two to three ceremonies a week – many in collaboration with the business community – often focusing on reminding those in attendance of the history of this part of the world. It isn't about antagonising but rather about sharing tradition and culture.

And it's a responsibility that never fades into the background.

Even on the eve of Waitangi Day, members of the iwi gathered in the stillness of the morning to attend a blessing of a new cycleway on Auckland's Tamaki Drive.

With many kaumātua up at Waitangi grounds, there were fewer than usual in attendance and there was no press on-site to capture the ceremony. But this did not stop the call of the kaikaranga from cutting through silence and summoning the ancestors to support the process.

It's in this quieter movement unfolding across New Zealand almost every day that we see an important cultural exchange happening.

"There's definitely been an increase in businesses wanting to participate in this cultural process," Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei engagement manager Monique Maihi-Pihema tells the Herald.

The spiritual aspect isn't for everyone and she acknowledges that the experience can be a little uncomfortable or confronting at time.

"We always tell those we work with that they may feel things that they might not be able to see," she says. "They may experience things that are new to them. This is the wairua [spirit] of our ancestors that we call upon."

Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei works with businesses to keep the cultural inheritance of New Zealand alive. Photo / Supplied

Emirates Team New Zealand, Auckland City Council and ad agency DDB are just some of the organisations to have recently called on the ceremonial services of Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei.

Despite the growing willingness of New Zealand to embrace the process, Maihi-Pihema believes there's still work to be done to ensure that today's increasingly diverse workforce doesn't become disconnected from the role Ngāti Whātua played in the history of the city. The onus cannot only lie on history teachers to keep the memories of Auckland's heritage alive.

"I think there's still a bit of education required across all sectors," says Maihi-Pihema.

"It's just about asking the questions and asking the questions to the right people. We are the ahika or the fire keepers of Auckland CBD and we are more than willing to share that information with anyone that's willing to learn.

"Health and safety is a big part of business. And what we provide is the cultural health and safety aspect across the board for these events."

With any cultural celebration, there is always a risk of tokenism and Maihi-Pihema stresses that exchange of information should extend well beyond the moment of the ceremony.

"The blessing shouldn't be a one-stop relationship. We want to build an ongoing relationship that's sustainable now and into the future."

Anahera Rawiri, who works on the commercial side Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei, says the organisation operates under traditional principles, which demand more than simply paying for a booking.

Aerial photograph of the marae. Photo / File

"We operate under koha for businesses who want these kinds of services," says Rawiri.

"Koha is gifting an acknowledgement of the services received. We're not like an auditor or a lawyer that has rates that you can look up on the internet. And it's more than just looking us up on the internet, emailing us to come and do a blessing.

"Someone will come to meet with you and talk through the process. It's more than just showing up on the day and doing something. There are many meetings and people will often visit sites."

The size of the koha is often contingent on the number of people involved in the process. Some events could demand as many as 700 participants, each of whom take time and energy out of their day to ensure that everything runs according to plan.

"It's about acknowledging the time required to ensure these cultural processes are undertaken appropriately," she says.