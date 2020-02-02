An appeal has been lodged against the decision to allow a Hawke's Bay mushroom company to quadruple the number of mushrooms it produces.

Te Mata Mushrooms was granted two resource consents by three independent commissioners on December 20, despite opposition over the odour that comes from the farm.

An appeal process was set up, which closed on January 31, with Hawke's Bay Regional Council (HBRC) confirming one appeal was lodged.

A HBRC spokeswoman said: "At this stage we are aware of one appeal against the decision. This has been lodged with the Environment Court by the applicant.

"We are awaiting confirmation from the Court that there are no other appeals – this might take a couple of days."

The first consent, with HBRC, allows the company to discharge contaminants to air, while the other is a land use consent with the Hastings District Council (HDC).

The consents will allow the company to produce 100 tonnes of mushrooms and 350 tonnes of compost per week.

Currently the company produces 25 tonnes of mushrooms per week and 120 tonnes of compost.

Te Mata Mushrooms has previously made headlines over the smell coming from the farm, and was fined $26,000 in 2018 and $15,000 in 2016 over the issue.

The odour issue arose due to urban encroachment, with the suburb of Havelock North expanding towards the farm, which sits on Plains Production land, over the last 10 to 15 years.

Despite the odour controversy, there is also strong community support for the more than 50-year-old company, which employs 120 people.

The HBRC spokeswoman added: "Submitters who have not appealed have the ability to formally join and become part of the appeal proceedings – they have 15 working days to do this.

"We then await direction from the court - they will direct how the appeal process is to proceed."

Te Mata Mushrooms has been approached for comment.