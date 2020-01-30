This is the time of year when most of us have just got back to work, or are facing our return to the office in the next week or so. Taking time to explore what you want to achieve or do differently this year is very important. Asking yourself key questions about your career and personal life, can give you great positive direction for the following 12 months. I encourage you to contemplate the following questions:

Am I looking forward to my return to the office?

This is probably the most honest question you can ask yourself to get a definitive answer, and on most occasions your "gut-feel" will be able to point the way. Hopefully you will have a sense of excitement about the year ahead; however for many, a sense of dread and stomach knots will be more indicative of your desire to return.

Ask the tough questions, honour yourself with the tough answers

However the worst feeling of all is… nothing… This numbness is a sign you are either bored out of your mind within your comfort zone, and need to take steps to break out, or even worse, really just don't care…

Advertisement

What am I excited about career-wise over the next 12 months?

If you can answer this with great internal opportunities like striving for a promotion or starting a growth pathway through your business — excellent! However if your employer is not so keen to play ball or drop dollars on training and development opportunities for you, what can you do to improve yourself and your career opportunities in 2020?

Again if you answer "nothing" to this question, maybe it's time to hunt for a new role, or investigate a new career.

What are some things I would like to do differently in 2020?

What are some of the things that didn't work out so well last year? What can you do to put this right in 2020? Are there some new tools or systems you would like to try to improve your success rate? Did you spend too much time chasing dead-ends you secretly knew were not going to work out anyway? Be honest with yourself and this could be the best question of all.

Am I a balanced person, loving and honouring those people who are important to me?

On a personal note, how is 'non-work-life' going for both you, and those important to you? Sadly the professional world is littered by broken marriages, disconnected families and uncomfortable relationships. Many people work so hard to succeed in their career, however forget why they are doing it all in the first place...

What are some new challenges I would like to set for myself?

Advertisement

After honestly contemplating the first four questions, it's now time to do some positive and exciting planning for the future. Ask the tough questions, honour yourself with the tough answers, then make a plan to ensure these next 12 months are the best ever for you, and those you care about.

Contact Tom O'Neil and the team at CV.CO.NZ for a free CV assessment or to be your personal career coach. Visit CV.CO.NZ (0800) 282 669 or CareerCoach.nz to find out more.