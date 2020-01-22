COMMENT:

"It's pretty nuts. It's ludicrous, really," says Vocus Group consumer GM Taryn Hamilton.

He's talking about the first Orcon 4000 broadband service, which has gone live in Queenstown this week - making the Orcon

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Chorus' indicative Hyperfibre rollout timetable