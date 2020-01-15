Dunedin's Pizza Hut stores are again the subject of health and safety criticism after a worker was snapped not wearing shoes while preparing food.

On Tuesday night, Dunedin man Simon Harrison posted a photo on social media of the shoeless cook, taken while he was waiting for his order at South Dunedin's Pizza Hut.

There were ''clear health and safety issues'', Harrison said.

Some commentors urged people to not go to the store and posted vomiting icons.

Others did not see a problem with the situation.

A Restaurant Brands spokesman said it had addressed the isolated incident with the franchisee and would take ''appropriate action'' to ensure it did not happen again.

The company did not specify what this action was.

''Thank you for bringing this to our attention. Restaurant Brands has very strict policies in place that prioritise the health and safety of our customers and staff.''

In February last year, three staff of Dunedin's two Pizza Hut stores resigned over alleged hygiene issues.

They said the local franchise owner allegedly served expired food which had been thrown in a skip, extended expiry dates of chicken and seafood, and refused to fix a broken mixer which leaked engine oil into dough.

Several claims were supported by photographs.

A Ministry for Primary Industries investigation identified several concerns with hygiene and food practices, but found no evidence of expiry date tampering.

- Otago Daily Times