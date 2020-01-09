The world is changing at a fast pace and the world of work can be particularly daunting to return to after an extended break, especially for the less technologically-savvy among us. But, if you're open to embracing change, it can be a less intimidating journey.

For example, if you've been out of work for a while and want to try out a new field, there are contracting and volunteer positions to dip your toes back into work life. It might also be worth taking a refresher course to feel confident your skills are up-to-date or just to prove this to employers.

It's worth reaching out to former colleagues who still work in your industry to ask how the roles have changed and what skills you may need to develop. Attending conferences and networking events is a good way to find out if the job will still hold your interest, as well as meeting people who may be able to offer you a way back into the industry.

Keeping up with podcasts and subscribing to industry newsletters and associations can also ease you back into your industry.

It's also important to determine whether the job you once did will still suit you. For example, some jobs that were based on one set of skills — such as English writing and people skills for public relations roles, may be less relevant in wider communications roles where social media, technology-based skills, visual communication or excel spreadsheet planning skills are now more useful.

Once you have secured an interview, address your career break, but keep it brief — a simple explanation is best. If it was an unintended break, such as being laid off, mention the positive things you've done over the break — such as spending time volunteering at your child's school, or taking workshops.

Some employers are beginning to recognise the importance of reconnecting people to the workforce, such as Vodafone, who has the ReConnect programme for those who have had a break of 1-10 years from the workforce.

The programme includes phased return to work, mentors, as well as access to Vodafone New Zealand's digital academy (online learning programme) to refresh and enhance professional skills to prepare employees for re-entry into the workplace.

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) also set up a programme called Return to IT, a pilot programme to support women with a digital technology background returning to work after a 2-5-year break.

"Participants took part in training sessions on CV writing and interview techniques, had opportunities to network, and received support while seeking employment in the IT sector," says Robyn Henderson, Manager Industry Policy, MBIE.

During the pilot, Henderson says, it was discovered that professional identity was important to the women returning to work and they had missed the sense of achievement and the social benefits of work, as well as the remuneration.

"Even highly experienced people can lose confidence in their professional skills and abilities after a career break," says Henderson.

"Most women retuning to work need some time to regain their confidence and build their skills and knowledge back up."

Now the pilot has finished, MBIE is working with TechWomen, an organisation aiming to inspire, support and encourage women in the New Zealand technology sector, to create a handbook for employers of what to consider when hiring women returning to work (in the tech industry in this instance), which is scheduled to be available this year.

Other ways employers can help people back into employment after a break is to make sure their recruitment process is simple and offering supportive working environments, as well as flexibility.

And though you might be anxious to get a foot back into the workforce, don't rush into something you're not going to enjoy or that won't work with your outside life — what suited you in your earlier career life may no longer suit your lifestyle or ambitions now.

Consider what would be most fulfilling to you personally and what you'd like to get out of a role, other than money.

Once you've signed the contract and started your induction, it's not so easy to back out, so take your time considering all your options.

Tips for transitioning back to work

●Consider contract or volunteer roles to ease you back into the workforce or try out new industries.

●Upskill through workshops, refresher courses or seeking new qualifications.

●Network through conferences, catching up with former colleagues or industry events.

●Practise interview techniques and prepare answers to popular interview questions before going to a job interview to increase confidence levels.

●Follow your passions into a role that will be satisfying to your current lifestyle and home obligations.