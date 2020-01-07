Castle Point Funds co-founder Stephen Bennie says NZ First leader Winston Peters will be a key issue for the Labour-led Coalition Government in 2020.

How would you describe 2019 for your business?

It's been a great year for Castle Point. Our flagship Ranger Fund moved into its sixth year. On the same day this year it doubled our first investors' money and grew to $100 million in size. Also, Castle Point was recognised as Boutique Fund Manager of the Year by two different fund-rating businesses.

What do you think 2020 will bring?

As someone who's not great at forecasting, I'll go with the Tokyo Olympics, which is always a brilliant event.

Going into an election year, what are the three biggest issues the Government needs to solve?

In terms of Labour being able to form the next government: 1, keep Winston under control; 2, push on with infrastructure spending, and; 3, hope interest rates stay low.

What was your favourite corporate stoush of the year?

Advertisement

I was appalled at the disgraceful conduct of the ex-CEO of ANZ Bank. That he had been allowed to act in such a fashion portrays a failure of governance at the highest level of one of our country's largest corporates. I'm unconvinced that enough has been done to address and fix those issues.

What should be uninvented in 2020?

E-scooters, the bane of pavements everywhere.

What do you want to fix in 2020?

In an ideal world, real progress would be made on addressing climate change.

What was your first job?

I stood for six months feeding paper into a shredding machine.

What was your worst job?

Advertisement

See above!

If you could change one thing about the workplace what would it be?

Well, our air conditioning doesn't work properly but in a broader sense, I have a severe dislike of nepotism. To see people favoured for who they are related to not for how well they perform or behave is highly distasteful.

How do you stop yourself from working during the holiday period?

Leaving devices alone and working on a jigsaw puzzle normally does the trick.