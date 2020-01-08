Christchurch Airport has won new internatitional routes, including direct links to the US, in 2020. Chief executive Malcolm Johns looks ahead.

How would you describe 2019 for your business?

Much of the year had a familiar feel to it but overall it's been a good year with solid international growth and a great team performance by the airport's people.

What do you think 2020 will bring?

More of the same, but possibly some more excitement.

Going into an election year, what are the three biggest issues the Government needs to solve?

I'm not sure about 'solve', but the three big issues remain how to balance and advance New Zealand economically, socially and sustainably.



What was your favourite corporate stoush of the year?

The best stoushes usually happen outside the public view, so that's hard to say.

What should be uninvented in 2020?

Social media! It's the tobacco of the next generation.

What do you want to fix in 2020?

Infrastructure resilience. It may seem boring but as we're finding out more and more, our old and ageing infrastructure isn't coping as it needs to.



What was your first job?

Scrubbing cow muck off the concrete walls of my father's milking shed at 50 cents an hour, to save up $114 for my first BMX bike!

What was your worst job?

That one, but I did save enough for the bike...eventually!

If you could change one thing about the workplace what would it be?

I like the Mainfreight approach and I like what Port of Napier set up for all their people around wealth sharing.



How do you stop yourself from working during the holiday period?

I don't, but my kids make sure I do.